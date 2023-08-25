Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuation order issued
GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE) - First responders are on-site at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville working a naphtha release and fire at a storage tank, according to a company spokesperson.
Residents within a one-mile radius of the refinery are being ordered to evacuate as a precautionary measure.
The spokesperson said that the release and fire were self-contained on company property and that there were no injuries.
Air monitoring has been deployed as a precaution, the company says.
Eyewitnesses on the scene reported seeing a large amount of smoke bellowing out from the refinery, growing rapidly and darkening in color.
Riverside Academy is halting classes and evacuating as a precaution.
An investigation into the release and fire is ongoing.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.