Brush fire burns in north Sulphur

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Westlake Fire Department is responding to a brush fire spanning two to three acres in north Sulphur as of late Friday afternoon.

The cause of the fire, which is located near Coach Williams Drive, is unknown at this time.

Westlake Fire is being assisted by Houston River Fire and Carlyss Fire.

Captain Matthew Webb of Westlake Fire said they currently have two brush fire trucks working the scene, and another is enroute from Carlyss.

Webb said they anticipate having the fire under control by nightfall on Friday.

