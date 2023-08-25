Bolton Ford Jamboree at Sam Houston High School

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Bolton Ford Jamboree took place at Sam Houston High School Thursday night, Sam Houston, Iowa and Jennings competed in a Round-robin tournament to get some much-needed reps before each team opens up their season next week.

The Sam Houston Broncos and Iowa Yellowjackets took the field first and Iowa would get on the board with a field goal early and then later on a deep pass for a touchdown would make it 9-0 Yellowjackets.

The Broncos wouldn’t go down quietly though as Quarterback Gavin Stout found Ayden Rose on a 60-yard bomb for an easy six to make it 9-7.

Iowa topped Sam Houston 9-7 and the Yellowjackets will open their season on the road against Iota on September 1st.

“We got a lot of great work in I thought we did a lot of really great things I thought the effort was there I think the execution at times was good other times not so good but that’s typical this time of year, Iowa Head Coach Tommy Johns said. “I told the players we have to marry the two together that’s what jamborees are for we played two quality opponents, we’re taking this as a learning experience and moving onto week one.”

Next game the Yellowjackets would face off against the Jennings Bulldogs and Iowa struck first on a quarterback keeper to make it 7-0.

The Yellowjacket’s defense would prove to be a problem for the Bulldogs forcing three turnovers but the Bulldogs would get an interception of their own and break off some big plays but in the end, the Bulldogs would fall 7-0.

“We’re still learning our kids, our kids are still learning us, we’re still learning this offense man and that was the thing we put ourselves in some bad situations tonight, Jennings Head Coach, Bret Fuselier said. “Especially in the first game with Iowa, a couple of fumbled snaps, we have to learn to protect the football I told the kids how can we expect to beat anybody else when we’re beating ourselves so some things to correct but I like the way our kids played the effort was there I thought we were physical.”

The Jennings open their season at home against Leesville on September 1st.

In the final game of the night, the Broncos and Bulldogs took the field and the Bulldogs would score their first points of the jamboree on a blocked punt that was ran in for a touchdown to make it 6-0.

The Broncos were successful on a field goal to make it 6-3 and then Broncos Quarterback Gavin Stout threw a strike to his receiver Ty Stout to make it 10-6 Broncos and the score would stay that way until time ran out.

“I’m going, to be honest, I really think the kids learned what focus means they got to start learning how to pay attention to the little things, Sam Houston Head Coach, Chad Davis said. “When coach says to turn the lights off and focus on the game and they’re doing other things the focus isn’t there and it proved itself against Iowa, our focus was different with Jennings we came out with a whole different attitude, and its two different outcomes.”

The Broncos open their season against Many on September 1st.

