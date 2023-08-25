50/50 Thursdays
Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old boy in Kentucky

The child was believed to have been taken by his noncustodial parents, authorities said.
The child was believed to have been taken by his noncustodial parents, authorities said.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued late Thursday night for an 11-month-old boy from Clay County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police officials said the boy, identified as Legend Gibson, was believed to have been taken by his noncustodial parents, Sarah Brumley and Dustin Gibson.

Officials said the boy was believed to have been taken by his noncustodial parents, Sarah...
Officials said the boy was believed to have been taken by his noncustodial parents, Sarah Brumley and Dustin Gibson.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

The child has blonde hair with blue eyes.

Officials said the parents were last seen driving a white Lincoln MKZ, possibly a 2010 model.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Kentucky State Police at 606-878-6622.

