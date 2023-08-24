Two-A-Days: Basile Bearcats

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Basile is coming into the 2023 high school football season with plenty of confidence after going (10-2) in there 2022 campaign.

Head coach of the Bearcats Kevin Bertrand has a feeling that this year’s team has laid down the building blocks necessary to have another chance at a good season.

“I love this group of kids we have right now, they’re very coachable, they want to be here, they want to practice, they want to show up, and this year it’s probably the best attendance we’ve had since I’ve been here as far as the summer workouts go,” said Coach Bertrand. “This team wants to be together, they enjoy being together and it’s just a joy to come out here every day with them because I know that they going to work their tails off and right now they are focused on the jamboree, and that’s all our mindset we’re not looking ahead to the district, we’re not looking ahead to the playoffs, they want to work on this week and they want to be undefeated on this week.”

With the expectations high coming into the season, this year’s team has a large number of seniors that have guided the entire team toward the goals they have for the year.

“We have expectations, we want to be as good as we were last year, and we were ready, we’ve been out here working hard, sweating, and we’re ready to just leave it all out there,” said senior linebacker Tucker Leblanc.

“We’ve always been a young team, not always big in size, but we always come out and hit hard and have confidence in our team,” said senior Kade Sweeney. “It’s been awesome looking up to guys that have led our past teams over the few years, and I’ve learned from that and just carry that on to help the young guys on the team this season.”

Basile 2023 Schedule:

Friday, September 1st: at Lake Arthur

Friday, September 8th: vs. Ville Platte

Friday, September 15th: at Sacred Heart

Friday, September 22nd: vs. Elton

Friday, September 29th: at Gueydan

Friday, October 6th: vs. Hamilton Christian

Thursday, October 12th: at Oberlin

Friday, October 20th: vs. Port Barre

Thursday, October 26th: vs. Merryville

Thursday, November 2nd: vs. East Beauregard

