SWLA Arrest Report - August 23, 2023

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 23, 2023.

Lucas Cain Rougeou, 44, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flight; battery; theft under $1,000; domestic abuse.

Tyrone Devonte Simien, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Eric Christopher Spencer, 45, Lake Charles: Attempted production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Monasha Joy Eddie, 28, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Joshua Hadden Heinbach, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamarki Jermaine Barefield Jr., 21, Beaumont, TX: Burglary; theft of a firearm.

Crystal Rachelle Batey, 45, Jennings: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Paul Freeman, 41, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; contempt of court (2 charges); burglary; theft under $5,000.

Brent Cole Duncan, 23, Westlake: Theft under $25,000; burglary; contempt of court.

Lon Allen Porter Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; theft under $1,000.

Alvin Willie Richard, 45, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

James Allen Henry, 43, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; hit and run driving.

Michael Wayne Bertrand, 37, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Zevan Lee Barrick, 22, Homeless: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug.

