Stricter backflow rules aimed at drinking water protection

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some businesses in Lake Charles and Sulphur are alarmed to find out they have to upgrade their plumbing within the next few months. They fear it may cost them thousands of dollars. and some say they cannot afford it.

Thousands of businesses in Lake Charles and Sulphur are learning they must install what’s called a backflow preventer on their water line. It’s to prevent non-drinkable water from flowing back into the water system if there’s a loss in pressure.

Some businesses are getting bids from plumbers that estimate the cost at several thousand dollars. An expert says one can dispute whether their business should be required to install a backflow preventer by contacting a Cross Connection Control surveyor for an on site inspection.

Kayla Reed at Revamp Salon on Alamo Street says small businesses cannot afford such costs.

“Business is already extremely hard for mom and pop shops. Small businesses are barely getting by. I mean I feel like they need to give us some kind of break,” said Reed.

Besides installing the backflow preventer, the businesses are required to get yearly inspections which cost money.

“As far as the research shows we’re going to have to get it inspected every year for $250 to a certified plumber, who is certified in backflow prevention,” she said.

And fines can be imposed if deadlines are missed. Though such requirements may be the cost of doing business, Reed points out consumers ultimately pay the price.

“We are not going to work for free. So, if we have to do this, we will have to raise our prices. Plus she predicts: “If it’s required of the businesses now it’s going to eventually be residential as well. So, I just want everyone to realize that. It’s just a matter of time,” she said.

Reed says they welcome efforts to protect drinking water but hope regulators will work with businesses.

A local plumber recommends anyone required to install a backflow preventer get at least three quotes from local plumbers.

Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay says on January 1, 2016 the Louisiana Department of Health mandated that commercial properties have a backflow preventer installed on their water supply. He says LDH informed them an inventory of commercial properties has not been reported to them and penalties may be assessed if not done so. He says they sent letters to commercial property owners to require the preventers to be installed by a state licensed plumber and encouraged them to seek several bids to get the best price. Danahay says the city sent out 850 letters.

In Lake Charles, the city sent notices to about 3000 of their 35,000 customers. Spokesperson Katie Harrington released this statement:

The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, which oversees municipal water systems statewide, mandates that water utilities implement, manage and enforce a Cross Connection Control Program which includes plumbing inspections/surveying individual water services to ensure compliance with state-mandated cross connection control regulations. The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals has mandated this to water systems across the entire state. Particularly, the City of Lake Charles has been notifying impacted customers since 2016. This largely affects commercial customers, however, it is possible that some residential customers may be notified, particularly if they have an underground irrigation system. If a customer has received a notice and needs to discuss their specific account, they are asked to call the City of Lake Charles Water Division at (337) 491-1487.

