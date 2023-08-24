50/50 Thursdays
River Bluff Splash Pad to close for repairs

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - The River Bluff Park’s splash pad will be closed for repairs beginning on Monday, Aug. 28.

The splash pad is set to reopen on Saturday morning, Sept. 2.

A temporary fence will be constructed around the splash pad will it is being worked on. The rest of the park will remain open.

The park, which is managed by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, is located at 747 Theriot Road in Moss Bluff.

