REPORT: LSU star Maason Smith suspended by NCAA, will miss Florida State game

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith (0)
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith (0)(LSU Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see LSU star defensive tackle Maason Smith in action. The star tackle is expected to miss the season opener against Florida State according to The Advocates Wilson Alexander.

The NCAA has suspended Smith due to receiving an improper benefit according to Wilson.

Smith, missed all of last season after tearing his ACL celebrating after a play in the season opener against the Seminoles.

WAFB-TV reached out to LSU officials, but they had no comment on the matter.

