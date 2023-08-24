Property owners return to charred campsite in path of Singer wildfire

SINGER, La. (KPLC) - Many heeded the warnings from officials over the last couple of days in Singer as the wildfires continue to burn.

“The timber company called me and said there was a fire heading this way,” Blake Hines said.

It was a race against Mother Nature.

“My brother-in-law got a text, and his boss is passing through,” Jason Mack said. “He sent a picture of the front entrance of our lease. It was on fire.”

Jason Mack and his family, who also have a campsite in Singer, packed up their belongings and tried to hold off the fire as long as they could before saying goodbye to the place they call their second home.

“We got up here and started cutting fire lanes trying to keep everything of the camps that we could,” Jason Barber said.

Just about everything at the campsite was charred with fires still smoldering. One word came to mind when they returned the next morning.

“Heartbroken,” Mack said.

While most are gone, a handful of properties were left unscathed. Blake Hines actually calls this area home. He said if it weren’t for friends and employees, his situation could have been very different.

“The fire was right there before they left here,” Hines said. “We dozed a lane and plowed, and we got a little bit left.”

As the threat of another round of fires is on the way, Hines said they will keep watch of his property for a little while longer, before leaving with his pets.

“Hopefully, tomorrow we come back here, and get to come back to the woods,” Hines said.

As for Mack and his family, they said they look forward to rebuilding.

“Start from scratch,” Mack said. “Sit by the fire this winter and hopefully have a good time.”

“Rebuild it piece by piece like we did and see what happens,” Barber said.

The wildfire was mostly contained earlier Wednesday evening but has since reintensified and jumped Hwy 27.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said the fire has damaged several camps but no homes. Wednesday night the sheriff’s office issued a mandatory evacuation for the Singer area as the fire intensified and became a threat to residences.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.