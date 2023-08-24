50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Officials: ‘Out of control’ fire reported near Pitkin

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITKIN, La. (KPLC) - A fire described as “out of control” has been reported near La. 113 and Ed Perkins Road.

Wildfire in Pitkin area, Vernon and Rapides parishes
Wildfire in Pitkin area, Vernon and Rapides parishes(Melissa Eaves | Courtesy of Today's Country 105.7)

Deputies from Rapides Parish and Vernon Parish sheriff’s offices are currently on scene, along with multiple fire departments and the U.S. Forestry Service, according to Tommy Carnline, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff.

Officials ask nearby residents to use caution and avoid these areas in order for responders to efficiently fight the fire.

This story is developing, and we will update as we get more information.

Wildfire in Pitkin area, Vernon and Rapides parishes
Wildfire in Pitkin area, Vernon and Rapides parishes(Melissa Eaves | Courtesy of Today's Country 105.7)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
A body found in a vehicle at the Prien Lake Mall had been in the SUV for about a month,...
Sheriff: Man drives around with body in SUV for 30 days

Latest News

Beauregard wildfires
Beauregard Wildfire: Evacuation orders remain in place for Singer area
Robotic simulators can give birth and mimic newborns as part of educational training for labor...
Robotic simulators can give birth and mimic newborns as part of educational training for labor and deliveries
The splash pad at River Bluff’s Park is opening on Friday.
River Bluff Splash Pad to close for repairs
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watching a few areas in the Atlantic