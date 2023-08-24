50/50 Thursdays
Five-day schools in Beauregard return for their first day of school

By Angelica Butine
Published: Aug. 24, 2023
East Beauregard La. (KPLC) - Most schools in the five parish area have already begun their new school year. Now, many Beauregard schools join that list as East Beauregard, South Beauregard, and DeRidder schools head back to the classroom.

Five-day schools returned today though other schools in the district like Singer, and Merryville started earlier this month.

East Beauregard Elementary School Principal, Mark Weldon says that he expects it to be a great year for the students, especially with the new changes and morning meetings.

“We’re implementing some Kagan (Cooperative Learning) Structures that our teachers will use to get our students up and moving. During the morning meetings they can work with their students to build and of course, implement our Steam lab where kids can go and have fun while learning robotics and coding” said Weldon.

Instructional Supervisor Cassady Hickingbottom, said that the Kagan Cooperative Learning Structures Program will have a heavy focus on student engagement in the classrooms across all grade levels.

“As instructional supervisor, we expanded our dual enrollment program this summer so I’ve been working with the high schools and universities that we partner with to get that aligned for the school year,” said Hickingbottom.

Hickingbottom said that they will also be implementing the new social study standards that are state-wide and focus on grades 6 through 12 social studies while implementing new standards.

”I review curriculum, that align with those standards,” said Hickingbottom. “(For) ELA 6-12 we have revamped our curriculum maps.”

This means that teachers and students across the district will be on the same learning pace.

“KAGAN structures are cooperative learning to get all students engaged in the classroom where their voices are heard. Students will be partnered with other students which will help them remain engaged in the lesson. When students are engaged the are learning at a higher level than when they are just listening,” said Hickingbottom.

Beauregard parish superintendent, Larry Hollie, said they’re not just focusing on their new academic goals but on safety as well.

The presence of School Resource Officers has increased at all the campuses throughout the parish.

”Always, safety is paramount in education for us. Our board in January voted to allow funds to be used to increase our security fencing,” said Hollie.

The fencing limits access into the buildings and has brought an additional sense of security to campuses in the parish, “We are continuously working with OEP and our local law enforcement and emergency agencies plans and procedures and reaction and response times.”

