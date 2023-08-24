50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: Tropical system may form near the Yucatan, likely heading into the eastern Gulf of Mexico

By Wade Hampton
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The area of disturbed weather we have told you about for the last couple of days still looks to become better organized by this weekend and a tropical depression or storm could form. Currently clouds are becoming more organized over the western Caribbean Sea.

Watching the Gulf for possible tropical development
Watching the Gulf for possible tropical development(kplc)

As of now most of the models agree whatever this does or does not develop into would move northward and remain closer to Florida. This means the impact to SWLA would be very minimal at best, and possible none at all.

Watching the Gulf for possible tropical development
Watching the Gulf for possible tropical development(kplc)

Now anytime we have a tropical system in Gulf of Mexico we still need to monitor it closer and we will continue to do so over the next several days.

Watching the Gulf for possible tropical development
Watching the Gulf for possible tropical development(kplc)

One negative from this could be increased winds again next week and possibly much drier air getting pulled into our area, especially if the system is stronger. This would add to the already high fire danger.

Be sure to follow us here at KPLC for further updates. And remember it is pointless to look at individual computer models until this actually forms.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
A body found in a vehicle at the Prien Lake Mall had been in the SUV for about a month,...
Sheriff: Man drives around with body in SUV for 30 days

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying hot into the weekend with only a few storms possible
Scattered storms have developed today among otherwise very hot conditions.
KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Wade's Thursday Forecast
Record-breaking heat remains likely today with rain chances remaining limited.
KPLC 7 News at Noon - KPLC First Alert Forecast