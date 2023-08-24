First Alert Forecast: Tropical system may form near the Yucatan, likely heading into the eastern Gulf of Mexico

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The area of disturbed weather we have told you about for the last couple of days still looks to become better organized by this weekend and a tropical depression or storm could form. Currently clouds are becoming more organized over the western Caribbean Sea.

As of now most of the models agree whatever this does or does not develop into would move northward and remain closer to Florida. This means the impact to SWLA would be very minimal at best, and possible none at all.

Now anytime we have a tropical system in Gulf of Mexico we still need to monitor it closer and we will continue to do so over the next several days.

One negative from this could be increased winds again next week and possibly much drier air getting pulled into our area, especially if the system is stronger. This would add to the already high fire danger.

Be sure to follow us here at KPLC for further updates. And remember it is pointless to look at individual computer models until this actually forms.

