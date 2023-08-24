First Alert Forecast: Thursday likely hottest day of the week, a few scattered showers possible while fire risk remains high

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -More near record heat continues across SWLA, with Thursday likely to be the hottest day this week. Upper-level high pressure staying strongly in control of our weather pattern isn’t giving us much room to cool off, even with winds slightly out of the north in the mornings that will eventually turn southerly with the sea breeze in the late afternoon. As you might expect more incredibly hot temperatures are in order, with triple digit highs for all areas away from the coastline. Several areas will likely be close to breaking their record for the day, Lake Charles Regional’s stands at 102° for August 24.

The silver lining to this is that the sea breeze will be a little stronger with the high temps, and might be enough to help create some scattered, brief showers during the late afternoon, and possibly even an isolated thunderstorm or two.

A few scattered showers possible today alongside the hottest temperatures this week (KPLC)

However, still no widespread rain in the forecast and any showers that manage to develop will likely be short lived and not provide and real drought relief. Fire danger remains a significant threat with the incredibly dry ground, and Red Flag Warnings are in place for the day.

Any fires that are ongoing or are sparked would have the potential to intensify and spread very quickly. Fire safety will be especially important as we only continue to dry further. It will be essential to continue holding off on burning of any kind (that includes burning trash in fire pits or barbeques!), and please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road.

High upper level pressure still controlling our weather pattern through the weekend (KPLC)

Better rain chances remain out of sight through the weekend with odds at only 20%. A few models are staying aggressive on rain chances for Friday, but remain uncertain without a significant change in pressure or an upper level disturbance to help.

The strong upper level high pressure responsible for the hot and dry conditions will remain in place through the rest of the week and that means nothing much will change with our weather. There are some signs that the high MIGHT move farther west by next week, but so far models have not been successful in shaking off the high pressure enough to let rain back into our forecast.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

Otherwise, the tropics are a little calmer than earlier this week. Franklin is currently the only active tropical cyclone in the Atlantic. Franklin will move north into the SW Atlantic and not pose a threat to SWLA.

There is a new disturbance that could develop into an area of low pressure in the northwestern Caribbean by next week. There is no immediate danger to SWLA, but we will be keeping a very close eye on it’s potential development as it moves over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

We have a couple other waves in the far east Atlantic, which may develop over the next week. Even then, they should stay in the open waters, making them also not a threat. You can track what’s them on our Hurricane page HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.