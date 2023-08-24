FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying hot into the weekend with only a few storms possible

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - More very hot conditions are ahead Friday to end the work week, meaning the drought and fire risk will continue. Upper-level high pressure will remain close enough Friday where more highs in triple digit territory are expected. While those numbers may not be quite as high as Thursday, areas along I-10 will likely range between 100-105, with some higher numbers north. As far as rain goes, some isolated to scattered showers could develop again during the afternoon. These are not likely to provide much drought relief though, since they should move be small and not produce that much rain. In addition, any lightning could also pose a fire danger as well, especially if any strikes land where it has not rained.

Another hot day is ahead Friday with a few afternoon storms possible, though not enough to put a dent in the drought. (KPLC)

Since the area has not seen widespread rain in the last few weeks, the drought has advanced into extreme to exceptional across much of the state. Fire danger remains a significant threat with the incredibly dry ground, and Red Flag Warnings are in place for the day. Haze from the wildfires also has air quality down to moderate levels, or unsafe for sensitive individuals.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Any fires that are ongoing or are sparked would have the potential to intensify and spread very quickly. Fire safety will be especially important as we only continue to dry further. It will be essential to continue holding off on burning of any kind (that includes burning trash in fire pits or barbeques!), and please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Looking into the weekend, our days should be pretty similar to Friday. Highs will still range form the upper 90′s into triple digits, so the heat will remain an issue. A scattering of afternoon storms are possible, but as mentioned before, they likely won’t be enough to put a significant dent in the drought. By early next week, the upper-level high may finally move far enough away to give us overall better chances for rain.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Otherwise, the tropics are a little calmer than earlier this week. Franklin is currently the only active tropical cyclone in the Atlantic. Franklin will move north into the SW Atlantic and not pose a threat to SWLA.

There is a new disturbance that could develop into an area of low pressure in the northwestern Caribbean by next week. There is no immediate danger to SWLA, but we will be keeping a very close eye on it’s potential development as it moves over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

We have a couple other waves in the far east Atlantic, which may develop over the next week. Even then, they should stay in the open waters, making them also not a threat. You can track what’s them on our Hurricane page HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.