50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Ed Sheeran announces new album ‘Autumn Variations’ coming in September

Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New...
Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ed Sheeran is staying busy.

The singer-songwriter is releasing a new album just one week after the U.S. leg of his Mathematics Tour wraps up.

Sheeran announced Thursday that the new album, titled “Autumn Variations,” will be available on Sept. 29.

It includes 14 tracks about love, heartbreak, depression and loneliness.

Sheeran reunited with The National’s guitarist Aaron Dessner for the new album. They previously worked together on Sheeran’s last album “-,” (pronounced “Subtract,”) which came out in May.

“Autumn Variations” will be Sheeran’s seventh studio album. You can preorder it on Sheeran’s website here.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
A body found in a vehicle at the Prien Lake Mall had been in the SUV for about a month,...
Sheriff: Man drives around with body in SUV for 30 days

Latest News

Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
3 dead, 5 wounded after a retired police officer opens fire at a Southern California biker bar
Experts say they've found the largest octopus nursery in the world off California’s central...
‘Octopus Garden’: Study finds reason behind largest known nursery
FILE - This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA...
CIA stairwell attack among flood of sexual misconduct complaints at spy agency
Wildfire in Pitkin area, Vernon and Rapides parishes
Officials: ‘Out of control’ fire reported near Pitkin