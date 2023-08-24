DeRidder nonprofit providing ‘snack packs’ for first responders

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - As SWLA continues to battle wildfires, a local organization is lending a helping hand to those on the front lines.

From sunflower seeds to peanuts, the first responder snack packs have some convenient snacks for first responders while on duty.

Mary Cross, founder of New Step Outreach in DeRidder, said the packs have items to keep emergency workers’ levels up and hydrated.

“It’s got different Propels you stick in water, it’s got peanuts, granola, sunflower seeds, gummies, anything they can keep in their cab or unit so that when they find themselves in between where they can’t get to food and they’re exhausted and they need their sugar levels boosted, these are packs that can go and can stay with them,” Cross said.

Cross said the appreciation from first responders is what keeps them going.

“The gratitude is there, it’s like because it’s something different, of course people are making meals, and we are all for making hot meals also, but I’m also concerned for when you’re out in the field, you need something, that’s where they are grateful,” she said.

Along with snacks, the pack has some hygiene and care necessities like flushable wipes.

“So in the packs, we also put some Clear Eyes, you know just neutral eye drops, because of the situation and usually we try to put a little Advil in there or whatever ‘cause they get a headache, so they are very grateful for these and then they just start snacking on them and that’s what it is about, seeing that ‘thank you,’” Cross said.

She said they are loading their van and delivering snack packs wherever they are needed.

“We just load everything up in our van and we personally bring it out there. If I have volunteers that are willing to drive, so if we can divide and conquer, that’s awesome, that’s perfect. That is the best way to do it, otherwise, it’s take it, come back, take it, come back, and that’s how it rolls,” Cross said.

“We are going to be making up at least enough for 150, we started off at 70, and we are already up 210 and I mean we are just going to keep doing what we have to do.”

She said all donations are welcome.

“Everything we do is by donation, that’s how this whole operation runs. None of us get paid here, everything is volunteer, everything is strictly donations, whether its monetary or physical donations,” Cross said.

Along with snack packs, the New Step Outreach also provides hygiene packs.

“We are making packs for people, who have to evac. I got a call, ‘Hey we need about 30 packs’, so we’re making up 30 hygiene kits for those that evac,” Cross said.

Monetary donations can be made HERE. Physical donations can be brought to the office at 2154 Hwy 171 in DeRidder.

