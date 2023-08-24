City of Lake Charles reminds residents that signs should never obstruct a driver’s view

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As we get closer to the October 14 election, the City of Lake Charles is reminding residents of the laws pertaining to signs and advertisements that might obstruct a driver’s visibility.

The city code prohibits individuals or businesses from putting up signs along public streets in such a way that would create a hazard for drivers or pedestrians by obstructing their view. This includes placing signs on utility poles, in medians, and public rights-of-way.

If a sign is placed in a way that obstructs the vision of motorists or pedestrians, the City of Lake Charles will remove the sign. In the case of political campaign signs, every effort is made to contact the candidate or their representative so the sign can be returned to them.

They advise anyone placing promotional or campaign signs to also seek the property owner’s permission before placing the signs on private property.

To report an illegally placed sign, you can call the Public Works helpline at 491-1220 or the Mayor’s Action Line at 491-1346.

