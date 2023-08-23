Wendy’s in DeRidder robbed at gunpoint

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The Wendy’s on N. Pine Street in DeRidder was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A masked suspect armed with a small-frame pistol entered through the rear door around 5 a.m. as employees were taking out the garbage and demanded money, authorities said.

He fled out the back with an undetermined amount of cash, authorities said. He is described as a black male about 6 feet tall with a muscular build. He was possibly wearing a dark hoodie and light-colored sweatpants.

Authorities ask anyone who may have seen something to call Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918.

