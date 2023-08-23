Two-A-Days: Oberlin Tigers

OBERLIN, La. (KPLC) - In 2022 the Oberlin Tigers took a step forward going (8-4) overall, and this season new head coach Kurt Ware believes he can take what last years team did and then build upon it coming into the new 2023 season.

“My main thing is I’ve always said this for the 30 years I’ve been coaching high school football, the team that plays the hardest, gives the best effort, has a great chance to win and sometimes you might get out of athleted or outplayed, but if you give great effort you have got a chance to win most of the games you play,” said Coach Ware. “This is definitely a football school, obviously I’ve been coaching in this area for a long time and this town always has been a really good football community and I’m just trying to continue what they’ve done over the past several years.”

The Tigers are coming into the new year with positions across their offensive and defensive lines that need to be replaced, but with high-level skill position players back the team believes they will have the chance to get out to a fast start.

“We’re pumped up, we’re all excited to go out there on the field and show everyone what we’ve got especially since we only got about 20-25 players,” said senior Kadyn Dart. “We just want to show people that we have what it takes to win, if we start off well and we win our games, they’ll give us confidence and we’ll just keep winning and gaining that motivation.”

“We want to start off with a winning streak, we’re just going to have to come back stronger than we did last year and we’ve got to show to the fans that we could do what we did this past year,” said Junior tailback Adarius Butley. “I’ve been here since we started having success and it’s definitely a good feeling, representing the crowd and everything like that it’s definitely a good feeling, but we’re gonna be good this year and I’m going to give this town my all.”

Oberlin 2023 Schedule:

Friday, September 1st: at Pine Prairie

Friday, September 8th: at Oakdale

Friday, September 15th: at Sicily Island

Thursday, September 21st: at Merryville

Friday, September 29th: vs. Hamilton Christian

Thursday, October 5th: at East Beauregard

Thursday, October 12th: vs. Basile

Friday, October 20th: at Elton

Friday, October 27th: vs. Gueydan

Friday, November 3rd: vs. Ville Platte

