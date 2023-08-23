Two-A-Days: East Beauregard Trojans

EAST BEAUREGARD, La. (KPLC) - The East Beauregard Trojans made it to the first round of playoffs last season but fell to General Trass in a high-scoring battle 56-46.

This year’s team will look completely different as the Trojans have to replace 16 starters but as in years past Head Coach Ronnie Simmons is going to rely on his offensive line to keep them afloat.

“I think our strength as always for us is our offensive line they’re essential to what we do and we go as far as they’ll take us so our kids take a lot of pride in what we do and I think this year we may not be as deep as we usually are but I’m very happy with the group of guys we got,” Simmons said.

A key part of the offensive line is senior and All-District player Andy Burnaman, he is confident in his team’s ability to run the ball and compete on Friday nights no matter who they’re up against.

“It’s definitely one of the best lines in the state we can run the ball on anybody and physicality is what we’ve always done and what we’ll continue to do so no question about that,” senior offensive lineman, Andy Burnaman said.

In order for this team to make another playoff appearance the younger players will have to find their roles and a lot of that weight will rest on the shoulders of the seniors.

“Be a leader show the young kids how everything works during the summer get them ready for the season got a young team so we have to prepare them for everything,” senior running back Freddy Beall said.

East Beauregard 2023 Schedule:

Friday, September 1st: vs. Rosepine

Friday, September 8th: at Pickering

Friday, September 15th: vs. Mamou

Friday, September 22nd: vs. Gueydan

Thursday, September 28th: at Grand Lake

Thursday, October 5th: vs. Oberlin

Friday, October 13th: at Elton

Friday, October 20th: vs Merryville

Friday, October 27th: at Hamilton Christian

Thursday, November 2nd: at Basile

