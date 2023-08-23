50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - August 22, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 22, 2023.

Kentrell Anthony Williams Sr., 44, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; resisting an officer by flight; bicycle must have reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heather Marie Beebe, 35, Youngsville: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paul Everett Duhon, 55, Youngsville: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Darren Sensat, 55, Chalmette, LA: Battery of the infirm.

Wyketta Marie Bryant, 39, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse; forgery.

Valdine Tania Sance, 38, Arverne, NY: Unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for ID; bank fraud; filing or maintaining false public records.

Cameron Paige Simon, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Barry Chance Hartsock, 41, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Matthew Brent Darjean, 33, Iowa: Domestic abuse.

Hermelindo Villaverde Rubio, 29, Humble, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; proper equipment required for vehicles; driver must be licensed; federal detainer.

Ramon Morales Sanchez, 23, Humble, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; federal detainer.

Jordan Matthew Sturlese, 31, Lake Charles: Battery; instate detainer.

Ahrianna Monai Lynette Bullock, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Additional law enforcement to be present at Calcasieu schools following threats
Teen arrested at LaGrange High in connection with school threats
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge

Latest News

I-10E closed near Iowa after traffic accident
I-10E closed near Iowa after traffic accident
Rain chances are slim this afternoon as blistering temps settle in
First Alert Forecast: Blistering heat returns as Tropical Depression Harold weakens to the west
Taken from DeRidder, LA
Mandatory evacuation issued for Neale Oil Field Road as Beauregard wildfire continues
Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
Mandatory evacuation issued for Neale Oil Field Road as Beauregard wildfire continues