SWLA Arrest Report - August 22, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 22, 2023.
Kentrell Anthony Williams Sr., 44, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; resisting an officer by flight; bicycle must have reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heather Marie Beebe, 35, Youngsville: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paul Everett Duhon, 55, Youngsville: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Darren Sensat, 55, Chalmette, LA: Battery of the infirm.
Wyketta Marie Bryant, 39, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse; forgery.
Valdine Tania Sance, 38, Arverne, NY: Unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for ID; bank fraud; filing or maintaining false public records.
Cameron Paige Simon, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Barry Chance Hartsock, 41, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Matthew Brent Darjean, 33, Iowa: Domestic abuse.
Hermelindo Villaverde Rubio, 29, Humble, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; proper equipment required for vehicles; driver must be licensed; federal detainer.
Ramon Morales Sanchez, 23, Humble, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; federal detainer.
Jordan Matthew Sturlese, 31, Lake Charles: Battery; instate detainer.
Ahrianna Monai Lynette Bullock, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
