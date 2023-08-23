SWLA Arrest Report - August 22, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 22, 2023.

Kentrell Anthony Williams Sr., 44, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; resisting an officer by flight; bicycle must have reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heather Marie Beebe, 35, Youngsville: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paul Everett Duhon, 55, Youngsville: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Darren Sensat, 55, Chalmette, LA: Battery of the infirm.

Wyketta Marie Bryant, 39, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse; forgery.

Valdine Tania Sance, 38, Arverne, NY: Unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for ID; bank fraud; filing or maintaining false public records.

Cameron Paige Simon, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Barry Chance Hartsock, 41, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Matthew Brent Darjean, 33, Iowa: Domestic abuse.

Hermelindo Villaverde Rubio, 29, Humble, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; proper equipment required for vehicles; driver must be licensed; federal detainer.

Ramon Morales Sanchez, 23, Humble, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; federal detainer.

Jordan Matthew Sturlese, 31, Lake Charles: Battery; instate detainer.

Ahrianna Monai Lynette Bullock, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.

