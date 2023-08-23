Officials respond to multiple fires in Vernon Parish

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to two fires today and asks that the public avoid the surroundings of the fires as not to prohibit personnel from working the scenes.

One of the fires police responded to happened in the wooded area of the western portion of Burr Cemetery Road by the Sabine River. Overnight a fire was contained on Lynn Nash Road, but it is believed to have reignited and is traveling south. The Burr Ferry Fire Department is currently on the scene, and a dozer is enroute to the location.

Another fire burned in the area of Camp Baker Road and Empire Point on the Hwy. 8 side today. Emergency response is currently enroute to the site of the fire.

The sheriff’s office reminds residents not to travel in this area and to take alternative routes.

