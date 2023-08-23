Friend of murdered woman found in car says kind heart may have been her downfall

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re learning more about the woman found dead in a car outside the Prien Lake Mall – after authorities say a man killed her and drove around with her body for 30 days. Sheila Ortega is remembered as a kind person always trying to help somebody, which may have been her downfall.

The man arrested had reportedly been renting a room from her.

“I think it was her heart. She just had a big heart and couldn’t stand to see people do without. she would give when she didn’t have anything,” said neighbor Cathy Murdoch, who knew Ortega for about 15 years.

She said Ortega, who was 72, was a kind person always trying to help.

“She was very unselfish. She loved everybody. I don’t think she ever met a stranger. I think she was too nice. She tried to help people. She trusted everyone. and I think that was not a good thing,” Murdoch said.

Murdoch said sometimes Ortega’s generosity caused problems for herself.

“She had just had a guy evicted because he wouldn’t leave. He was living in a little camper after the hurricane and he just kept staying and staying, and she finally had to get him evicted,” she said.

The sheriff said Christopher Cater, 41, of Lake Charles, had been driving Ortega’s car around with her body inside for about a month. Murdoch was stunned to hear the circumstances.

“He has to be mentally ill or just a mean person. I can’t imagine someone doing that,” she said.

Murdoch said she did notice Cater at Ortega’s house without her.

”He walked around the building and when he saw me he walked back around the building. I don’t know if I scared him or what he was looking for. He just looked suspicious. He just gave me the heebie-jeebies,” she said.

She said it was normal for Ortega to come and go, but something changed.

”I started worrying after a month. That just didn’t sound like her. She has never left her dogs there, never,” Murdoch said.

She will miss her friend.

“We’d talk and she had the funniest laugh, the sweetest giggle. I can still hear her now giggling. She was a very sweet person,” said Murdoch.

Cater remains in the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He faces counts of second-degree murder and identity theft. His bond is set at $810,000.

