Lake Area residents advised they may be seeing smoke for days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is advising residents across the five parish area that they may be seeing smoke for several days as fire crews continue to battle numerous fires in multiple parishes.

Director Dick Gremillion says the smoke is being blown in from brush fires across our area though most agencies are reporting a large percentage of the smoke is from the large wildfire in the Merryville and Singer area. While the fires continue to burn the wind will continue to create these smokey conditions.

Authorities are reminding residents not to call 911 if they see smoke right now since it could be coming from anywhere. Only call 911 if you see flames.

The smoke in the Hathaway / Jennings area is due to the Forest fire in Singer. Please do not call 911 just because you... Posted by Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

We have been getting a lot of calls regarding the smoke in the area. I wanted to let everyone know that it is from the... Posted by Iowa Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Good afternoon, The Westlake Fire Dept. is aware of smoke in the area. At this time Beauregard Parish is experiencing a... Posted by Westlake Fire Department on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Public Announcement: The haze and smoke in the area is from the Merryville/ Singer Woods Fire. We have nothing burning in our district or Jeff Davis. Posted by Reeves Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

