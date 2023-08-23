Lake Area residents advised they may be seeing smoke for days
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is advising residents across the five parish area that they may be seeing smoke for several days as fire crews continue to battle numerous fires in multiple parishes.
Director Dick Gremillion says the smoke is being blown in from brush fires across our area though most agencies are reporting a large percentage of the smoke is from the large wildfire in the Merryville and Singer area. While the fires continue to burn the wind will continue to create these smokey conditions.
Authorities are reminding residents not to call 911 if they see smoke right now since it could be coming from anywhere. Only call 911 if you see flames.
