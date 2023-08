IOWA, La. (KPLC) - A vehicle accident involving two 18-wheelers has closed both lanes on I-10 Eastbound near the Highway 165 exit, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Traffic is being diverted to Highway 165 south where motorists can take Highway 90 east and merge back with I-10.

I-10E closed near Iowa after traffic accident (Louisiana State Police Troop D)

