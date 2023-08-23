50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watching a few areas in the Atlantic

By Max Lagano
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Atlantic has quieted down some over the past day. With that said, we are watching Tropical Storm Franklin located just north of the Dominican Republic and entering the SW Atlantic., and it will move north across that island then move into the Atlantic Ocean later this week. Franklin could become a hurricane this weekend after it moves north of Hispaniola if it survives that long. At this point Franklin does not look to be an issue for Southwest Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Franklin
Tropical Storm Franklin(KPLC)

Even farther out we are monitoring two areas with decreasing odds of development. One of which is located near the Cape Verde Islands and could become a named system in the coming days, it too looks unlikely to threaten SWLA. The next name on the list is Idalia. The remnants of former named storm Emily could also regenerate as it moves north into the open Atlantic.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

