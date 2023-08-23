First Alert Forecast: Blistering heat returns as Tropical Depression Harold weakens to the west

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Tropical Depression Harold continues to weaken over west Texas, more on the tropics further down but you can track what’s left of it and other systems on our Hurricane page HERE.

Blistering heat continues to strengthen over southwest Louisiana Wednesday as high upper-level pressure moves back closer to our region, shoving moisture and any chance for better rain further south. This also comes with some more northerly winds, increasing the dryness slightly. However, this acts as a double edged sword; slight decreases in humidity mean less high heat indices, but dry air allows surface temperatures to heat up faster. Record high temperatures will be in jeopardy the next several days. Temperatures will climb to over 100° for many areas, some closer to 110° the next several days with heat indices between 105 to 115 degrees! Wednesday’s record for the Lake Charles Regional Airport is 100°.

Hot weather precautions will be a necessity with an Excessive heat warning in place area-wide. Stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothing, take frequent breaks when spending time outdoors. Never leave small children or pets unattended in the heat!

Rain chances are slim this afternoon as blistering temps settle in (KPLC)

Any chance for rain at all will be the potential for a pop-up sprinkle or two from the stronger sea breeze.

The fire danger continues to be elevated even with lower winds that will still be gusty at times during the afternoon. A Red Flag Warning will still be in place during the day as extreme dryness continues.

Any fires that are ongoing or are sparked would have the potential to intensify and spread very quickly. We have been stressing it all week, but fire safety will be especially important as we only continue to dry further. It will be essential to continue holding off on burning of any kind (that includes burning trash in fire pits or barbeques!), and please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road.

Fire weather remains at high risk (KPLC)

Rain looks unlikely through at least Thursday and even through the weekend the odds of rain are very slim at only 20%. Some models are quite aggressive on rain chances beginning Friday, but those same models have done a poor job as of late with showing rain that never developed. And that is why the rain chance will be held at 20% Friday through Monday.

High upper-level pressure brings extreme heat back to the area approaching the weekend (KPLC)

The strong upper level high pressure responsible for the hot and dry conditions will remain in place through the rest of the week and that means nothing much will change with our weather. There are some signs that the high MIGHT move farther west by next week, but so far models have not been successful in shaking off the high pressure enough to let rain back into our forecast.

Meanwhile, the tropics are calming down a little, but there is still plenty to track.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

Tropical Storm Harold made landfall near Padre Island, Texas around 10 am Tuesday, since then it has been weakening as it steadily moves northwest. Harold is now a tropical depression and further weakening is likely over the next 12 to 24 hours, after that it will dissipate entirely. As expected we did not see any direct impacts here in Southwest Louisiana, aside from some slightly windy conditions.

Farther out in the Atlantic Ocean we are watching Tropical Storm Franklin located south of Hispaniola, and it will move north across that island then move into the Atlantic Ocean later this week. Franklin could become a hurricane this weekend after it moves north of Hispaniola, if it survives that long. At this point Franklin does not look to be an issue for Southwest Louisiana.

Out in the central Atlantic, there are still two areas with a chance of development. One of which is located near the Cape Verde Islands and could become a named system in the coming days, it too looks unlikely to threaten SWLA. The next name on the list is Idalia. The remnants of former named storm Emily could also regenerate as it moves north.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.