FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another day of record-breaking heat likely Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’ve had no shortage of the heat, which has set records or approached records this week. That is set to continue Thursday, as upper-level high pressure remains in control of the pattern. Winds will remain out of the north during the morning and early afternoon, and will not turn southerly until the sea breeze moves inland during the late afternoon. This means another very hot day with highs in triple digits again for everyone away from the immediate coast. Once again, temperatures at Lake Charles Regional will at minimum come close to breaking the record (102 degrees for August 24) or could break it altogether.

A similar day is ahead Thursday with hot and mainly dry conditions. (KPLC)

As far as any rain goes, no widespread rain is in the forecast. Like we saw earlier this week, a few scattered showers or downpours may try to develop during the afternoon. But they would be just that, scattered at best and not providing any real drought relief. This means the fire danger will remain a threat.

Any fires that are ongoing or are sparked would have the potential to intensify and spread very quickly. We have been stressing it all week, but fire safety will be especially important as we only continue to dry further. It will be essential to continue holding off on burning of any kind (that includes burning trash in fire pits or barbeques!), and please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road.

The upper-level high will keep things hot at least through the weekend and also keep a lid on rain. (KPLC)

Rain looks unlikely through at least Thursday and even through the weekend the odds of rain are very slim at only 20%. Some models are quite aggressive on rain chances beginning Friday, but those same models have done a poor job as of late with showing rain that never developed. And that is why the rain chance will be held at 20% Friday through Monday.

Temperatures the next couple days will remain in triple digit (and near record) territory. (KPLC)

The strong upper level high pressure responsible for the hot and dry conditions will remain in place through the rest of the week and that means nothing much will change with our weather. There are some signs that the high MIGHT move farther west by next week, but so far models have not been successful in shaking off the high pressure enough to let rain back into our forecast.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Otherwise, the tropics are a little calmer than earlier this week. Harold has weakened into a remnant low over Texas, making Franklin the only active tropical cyclone in the Atlantic. Franklin will move north into the SW Atlantic and not pose a threat to SWLA. We have a couple other waves in the far east Atlantic, which may develop over the next week. Even then, they should stay in the open waters, making them also not a threat. You can track what’s them on our Hurricane page HERE.

