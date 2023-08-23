50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Drone video showing wildfires in Beauregard Parish Tuesday night

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - First responders are working around the clock to control wildfires throughout Southwest Louisiana. In Beauregard, the Sheriff says Tuesday’s blaze is the largest he’s seen since the burn ban took effect. Click HERE for the latest on school closures and the voluntary evacuation issued. The images/video below were taken in DeRidder showing the wildfire in Merryville on Tuesday night.

Taken from DeRidder, LA
Taken from DeRidder, LA(kp)
Taken from DeRidder, LA
Taken from DeRidder, LA(KPLC Viewer)
Taken from DeRidder, LA
Taken from DeRidder, LA(KPLC Viewer)
Taken from DeRidder, LA
Taken from DeRidder, LA(KPLC Viewer)

Video from KPLC’s DeRidder Skycam showing Singer-area fires

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Additional law enforcement to be present at Calcasieu schools following threats
Teen arrested at LaGrange High in connection with school threats
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge

Latest News

Time-lapse video from KPLC Skycam showing wildfire near Singer
Time-lapse video from KPLC Skycam showing wildfire near Singer
Drone video of Merryville wildfires
Drone video of Merryville wildfires
Beauregard Parish wildfire
Two school closures and voluntary evacuation expanded for parts of Beauregard Parish
Candidates in race for Jeff Davis Sheriff answer questions at public forum
Candidates in race for Jeff Davis Sheriff answer questions at public forum