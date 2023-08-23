DOTD hosts meeting with LA legislature about I-10 Bridge plans

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Expected to be a seven years project, replacing the I-10 Bridge will cost an estimated $2.1 billion.

The Calcasieu Bridge Partners, the selected contractor, have agreed to front more than half of that but there are plans for repayment.

“Calcasieu Bridge Partners will come up with the $1.3 billion and they will finish the project, they’ll build the project, they’ll get their money back through the collection of tolls,” Eric Kalivoda, Department of Transportation and Development secretary said.

Kalivoda addressed the concerns of the I-10 Bridge Improvement Plan at the meeting with the Joint Transportation, Highways, and Public Works Committee at the Louisiana state capital.

The most controversial topic was the toll rate for large trucks, $18.73 for those without a tag.

He proposed a business income tax credit for Louisiana truck drivers.

“Keep in mind that the proposal that I put forth about the tax credit is only for Louisiana trucks,” Kalivoda said.

The proposed business tax credit would allow commercial vehicles registered in Louisiana to get an income tax credit when they exceed $3,000 in toll expenses located in Louisiana.

Many area officials expressed concern about building a bridge that the state can’t afford. During the meeting alternatives and transparency were also discussed.

“This is the only plan that has ever been considered, we’ve never looked at other possibilities really, its been a one-track P3 determined and not varied from at all, we are being forced into this deadline by a single-minded approach that penalizes the citizens once again,“ State Representative Phillip Tarver said.

Some wonder why the current I-10 Bridge can’t be rehabilitated.

“We have had to do a series of repair projects on it over the years, we cannot keep band-aiding this thing together so it’s going to come to a point where we are going to have to spend serious money to rehabilitate it and I’m talking 100-200 million dollars to rehabilitate it to keep it in service if we don’t have a timeline for when this thing can be replaced,” Kalivoda said.

Secretary Kalivoda said a decision has to be made by December 3 to close the deal with Calcasieu Bridge Partners.

