SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur is receiving FEMA reimbursements for damages sustained during Hurricane Laura.

$1,233,426 is being reimbursed for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Laura.

In total, $7,842,214 was distributed by FEMA in the latest wave of grants.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.