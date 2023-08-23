Candidates in race for Jeff Davis Sheriff answer questions at public forum

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Some tough questions were answered Tuesday night by the three candidates in the race for Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff.

The candidates are incumbent Ivy Woods (I), Kyle Miers (R), and Chris Myers (R).

A forum was held where each candidate had the opportunity to answer questions submitted by the public on a variety of topics.

They were asked about the “Jeff Davis Eight” case, salary requirements, and issues at the parish jail, among other topics. The moderator asked at what capacity the jail should operate and why, and what percentage should be allocated to the Department of Correctional Prisoners.

“We only house anywhere from five to six DOC prisoners,” Ivy Woods said. “When we built this jail, it wasn’t to make money off of Department of Corrections inmates.”

“Everybody thinks it should be at full capacity all the time,” Woods said. ”It’s not going to be full to capacity all the time, because we have what they call the legal system, and you have the right to bond out.”

You do have certain pods or certain dorms for certain inmates, and you can’t mix them,” Kyle Miers said. “They are categorized as they go into the jail system.”

“As soon as that percentage drops, we should – we have more active felony warrants on the streets in Jeff Davis Parish than we have beds,” Miers said. “There’s no reason we should not fill up all of the beds that are available to certain individuals.”

“If someone breaks into your house and steals your stuff I will ROR [release on own recognizance] them,” Chris Myers said. “I will let someone out who has a DWI who has been in jail for three months or someone who shoplifted at Walmart to put the person that broke into your house in jail. I will not issue an arrest warrant, and then you go to Walmart shopping, and then the guy that broke into your house is at Walmart. That’s ridiculous.”

If you missed the forum, there is another one being held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29. It will be hosted at the Jesús Worship Center on Hwy 26 in Jennings.

The primary election will be Saturday, Oct. 14. To see what’s on your ballot, CLICK HERE.

