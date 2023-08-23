50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Borrowers urged to sign up for new student loan repayment program

Student loans
The White House said the income-driven repayment plan will calculate payments based on the borrower’s income and family size, not their loan balances.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration has officially launched its new student loan repayment program.

The plan, called Saving on A Valuable Education, or SAVE, aims to significantly lower payments and reduce overall loan costs for millions of people.

The White House said the income-driven repayment plan will calculate payments based on the borrower’s income and family size, not their loan balances.

It will also forgive remaining balances after a certain number of years.

The administration is encouraging borrowers to apply for the plan as soon as possible.

That way, the account changes will have time to take effect before the current yearslong payment pause ends this October.

SAVE will be fully implemented in the summer of 2024.

The plan follows a Supreme Court strike down of President Joe Biden’s previous student loan forgiveness program in late June.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Additional law enforcement to be present at Calcasieu schools following threats
Teen arrested at LaGrange High in connection with school threats
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge

Latest News

FILE - Some experts say it may be time for high-risk individuals to mask up again.
High-risk groups advised to wear face masks, some experts say
Health Headlines: How much exercise is too much
Health Headlines: How much exercise is too much
The lineup for Wednesday's GOP debate is set, but the current front-runner has declined to...
GOP presidential hopefuls to face off in debate
A man shoots through his apartment door as two men accused of pretending to be maintenance...
Man shoots at suspected fake workers trying to get in his home