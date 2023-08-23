Fires ravage Beauregard in three weeks since burn ban issued

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Fires have ravaged Beauregard Parish in the three weeks since a burn ban was issued on Aug. 1.

Agencies from all over the state are working tirelessly to battle wildfires after extreme heat has turned much of the parish’s landscape into kindling, authorities said in a news conference today.

The fires have forced the evacuation of residents on Neale Oil Field Road.

“From the time the burn ban was issued in Beauregard on August 1 through Monday morning, there were 135 fires in Beauregard Parish,” said Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford.

A mandatory evacuation was issued this morning for residents on Neale Oil Field Road as the wildfire in the Singer and Merryville area moved north overnight. Fire departments across SWLA came to the aid of Beauregard.

“We had resources from many parishes, Calcasieu, all of Beauregard...the whole region poured support in to be here,” said Beauregard District 1 Fire Chief Jay Williams. “Right now, on the south side, we have about 60% of the fire contained, north is 25%. East and west is pretty much under control or controllable.”

Sheriff Herford said the Dept. of Agriculture and Forestry and Louisiana Office of Emergency Preparedness have contributed two Black Hawk helicopters and four fixed-wing aircraft in an effort to drop water over the blaze and douse the fire.

These Black Hawks drop 300-500 gallons of water per basket, and officials are hopeful their assistance will help extinguish the fire by the end of today.

Forces responded as quickly as possible, but authorities want to make the public aware of the dangers that still remain.

“This is a big one. Once it’s over, you can’t check it off. The dangers still there. It could happen in the next few minutes at a different location. We’re spread thin. Continue to follow the burn ban. No burning, please. For smoke calls: we can’t have resources chasing smoke. If you don’t see fire or flame, we’re there,” said Williams.

