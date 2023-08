ANACOCO, La. (KPLC) - Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel responded to a house fire earlier today in the area of Holton Harris Road in Anacoco.

As of noon on Aug. 23, the fire has been contained.

Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel responded to a house fire earlier today in the area of Holton Harris Road in Anacoco. (Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

Heavy smoke may remain in the area.

Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel responded to a house fire earlier today in the area of Holton Harris Road in Anacoco. (Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.