Wildfire in Kisatchie Falls prompts voluntary evacuation order

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A voluntary evacuation order has been issued for residents near Kisatchie Falls due to a wildfire, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The order is for a 15-mile radius of Kisatchie Falls and was requested by the U.S. Forest Service.

State law says a voluntary evacuation order can be issued “when the threat to lives is not yet imminent but conditions exist or such circumstances may exist in the near future.”

