Wildfire in Kisatchie Falls prompts voluntary evacuation order

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A voluntary evacuation order has been issued for residents near Kisatchie Falls due to a wildfire, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The order is for a 15-mile radius of Kisatchie Falls and was requested by the U.S. Forest Service.

State law says a voluntary evacuation order can be issued “when the threat to lives is not yet imminent but conditions exist or such circumstances may exist in the near future.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.