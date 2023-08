SINGER, La. (KPLC) - A wildfire is burning approximately two miles west of Singer, Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford said.

Highway 110 is blocked off from Singer to Merryville while fire crews work to extinguish the blaze.

7NEWS’ Stormvision Radar is tracking the smoke plume.

Wildfire blocks off Highway 110 near Singer (KPLC)

