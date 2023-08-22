50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

VIDEO: Train derails after colliding with semi-truck near New Iberia

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPLC) - A highway is closed in Iberia Parish after a train crashed into a semi-truck and derailed.

Video captured by Seth Patrick Pattillo on Facebook shows a semi-truck without a trailer stopped on the tracks. The crossing lights are flashing and the barrier is closed on top of the cab.

The crash happened before 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office. As of Monday evening, La. 182 is closed from La. 674 to La. 88 and will remain closed until further notice.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Memorial service held for Ben Terry
Remembering Ben Terry: Memorial and funeral service

Latest News

VIDEO: Train collides with 18-wheeler near New Iberia
Additional law enforcement to be present at Calcasieu schools following threats
Teen arrested at LaGrange High in connection with school threats
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Teen arrested at LaGrange High in connection with school threats
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall