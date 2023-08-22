VIDEO: Train derails after colliding with semi-truck near New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPLC) - A highway is closed in Iberia Parish after a train crashed into a semi-truck and derailed.

Video captured by Seth Patrick Pattillo on Facebook shows a semi-truck without a trailer stopped on the tracks. The crossing lights are flashing and the barrier is closed on top of the cab.

The crash happened before 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office. As of Monday evening, La. 182 is closed from La. 674 to La. 88 and will remain closed until further notice.

