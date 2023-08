ELIZABETH, La. (KPLC) - Firefighters, forestry service personnel, and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently responding to a brush fire in the area of Coker Rd. and Highway 10.

Motorists are asked to use caution and be aware of emergency crews in the area.

Vernon Parish authorities fighting brush fire near Coker Rd. (Deputy Bryan Laughlin)

