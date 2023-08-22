Two-A-Days: Pickering Red Devils

PICKERING, La. (KPLC) - The Pickering Red Devils have had a rough couple of seasons, failing to win a game the past two years, new Head Coach John Daugherty who served as assistant football coach and Powerlifting coach at Natchitoches Central is looking to turn the program around.

“We don’t have a lot of numbers the ones that are here are working their tails off. They’re soaking in the knowledge and they’re wanting to be better, Daugherty said. “I kind of feel like that there’s a lot of kids on campus that could probably help us, but with the last few seasons, they have fallen off the radar with the football program so we’re trying to, get the program up and running and get some excitement back into the community and hopefully some of those athletes will join us but they’re very attentive. they’re very coachable. kids, the ones that I have here, and that will go a long way.

The players expressed how badly they want to win and sophomore quarterback Braden Ford believes their hard work will get them on the right track this season.

“I for sure can say we’re not the strongest, we’re not the fastest, we’re not the biggest we’re not the best at anything but work the hardest and we’re coming out and we’re ready to prove that, and come out and put Pickering back on the map,” quarterback and cornerback Braden Ford said.

With low numbers and a team full of young players the Red Devils are going to have to rely on their leadership to lift the team up when faced with adversity.

“In order for my players to do better I have to try my hardest and I need to inspire them to give it their all because if I don’t give it my all what kind of captain am I,” running back and linebacker, Xavier Mitchell said.

Pickering 2023 Schedule:

Friday, September 1st: at Elton

Friday, September 8th: vs. East Beauregard

Thursday, September 14th: at Grand Lake

Friday, September 22nd: vs. Welsh

Friday, September 29th: at Lake Arthur

Friday, October 6th: vs. Holy Savior Menard

Thursday, October 12th: vs. Rosepine

Friday, October 20th: at Oakdale

Friday, October 27th: vs. South Beauregard

Friday, November 3rd: at Avoyelles

