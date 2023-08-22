Two-A-Days: Oakdale Warriors

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Oakdale Warriors are coming off a 2022 season that saw them put together a solid record of (7-4), as they won a home playoff game in the first round against the Franklin Hornets. This season head coach of the Warriors Destin Dieterick has a belief that his team’s competitiveness will put them in a position to be successful again.

“Our competitiveness is going to lead the way this season and that’s all we can ask for, we can’t control how good someone is, how our opponents will be, but we can control how good we are, how we align, how we execute, and that’s the bottom line,” said Coach Dieterick. “We just have to do what we can do and we have to control what we can control and that is going out there and executing against whoever lines up against us.”

This year’s Oakdale roster has a lot of seasoned players that have been playing football together since they were little kids, and the senior class believes that has led to them putting together a really high-quality offseason.

“We built a better bond this year, we got closer as a team and every day you aren’t going to see eye to eye with your team, but it’s just how you come together at the end of the day, you know, we work together every day as just a brotherhood,” said senior quarterback Dakota Johnson. We bleed purple and gold, I’ve been wearing this since I was in peewee, and just to come on the high school field and be able to wear this jersey is just an absolute honor.”

“We had a better season last year than we’ve had the past few years, and it’s just like our confidence was up because of that season,” said senior lineman Aidan Valle. “We’ve just been trying to keep the ball rolling, and just make things better from there.”

Oakdale 2023 Schedule:

Friday, September 1st: at Vinton

Friday, September 8: vs. Oberlin

Friday, September 15th: at Ville Platte

Friday, September 22nd: vs. Grand Lake

Friday, September 29th: at St. Edmund

Friday, October 6th: at Avoyelles

Thursday, October 12th: vs. Mamou

Friday, October 20th: vs. Pickering

Friday, October 27th: at Holy Savior Menard

Friday, November 2=3rd: vs. Rosepine

