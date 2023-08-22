Tropical Storm Harold forms before landfall, approaching South Texas coast

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The area of low pressure in the Gulf is strengthening with winds up to 45 Mph and is now classified as Tropical Storm Harold by the National Hurricane Center. Some slight strengthening is still possible as it makes landfall in south Texas Tuesday. Very little (if any) direct impacts will occur in SWLA. But, we have the forecast cone track for the system and a Tropical Storm warning is in effect for parts of the southern Texas coastline.

Tropical Storm Harold (KPLC)

Harold poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana as it is expected to remain well south of our area. Indirect impacts are noticeable with stronger winds through Tuesday, this will increase the fire danger even further. Unfortunately the best chance of rain likely remains offshore with only a few very isolated showers or storms through Tuesday here in SWLA.

Tropical Storm Harold (KPLC)

The Atlantic Ocean remains busy with several other named systems over the Atlantic Ocean. Emily is no longer a system and is unlikely to return, Gert is barely hanging on as a tropical system and could dissipate soon. The only other system to watch is Tropical Storm Franklin located south of Hispaniola, and it will move north across that island then move into the Atlantic Ocean later this week. At this point Franklin does not look to be an issue for Southwest Louisiana. And obviously the other 2 named system pose no threat to our area either.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The next system to watch is located near the Cape Verde Islands and could become a named system in the coming days, it too looks unlikely to threaten SWLA. The next name on the list is Idalia.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.