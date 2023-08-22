SWLA Arrest Report - August 21, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 21, 2023.

Matthew Wayne Cormier, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Samuel Erving Beard, 53, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; bicycles must have reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kelly Clomere Hebert, 36, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons.

Kondrick Devon King Jr., 21, Lafayette: Second-degree battery; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; theft of a firearm.

Matthew Robert Libecap, 53, Brooksville, FL: Battery of a police officer (2 charges); out of state detainer.

Billie Jo Wilson, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; contempt of court.

Raymond Patrick Villery, 58, Lake Charles: Misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000.

Dana Lee Gauthier, 25, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; parole detainer.

Marcus James Mitchell, 47, Theft under $25,000.

Christopher Talton Cater, 41, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder.

Channing James Wilson, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kennedy Lee Tasker, 32, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

