50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - August 21, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 21, 2023.

Matthew Wayne Cormier, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Samuel Erving Beard, 53, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; bicycles must have reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kelly Clomere Hebert, 36, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons.

Kondrick Devon King Jr., 21, Lafayette: Second-degree battery; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; theft of a firearm.

Matthew Robert Libecap, 53, Brooksville, FL: Battery of a police officer (2 charges); out of state detainer.

Billie Jo Wilson, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; contempt of court.

Raymond Patrick Villery, 58, Lake Charles: Misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000.

Dana Lee Gauthier, 25, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; parole detainer.

Marcus James Mitchell, 47, Theft under $25,000.

Christopher Talton Cater, 41, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder.

Channing James Wilson, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kennedy Lee Tasker, 32, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

Tropical Storm Harold
Tropical Storm Harold forms before landfall, moving over South Texas coast
Afternoon heat indices will reach as high as 110° as better rain chances are pulled south
First Alert Forecast: Record heat and increased fire risk set to continue this week
It’s causing local and even state officials to make necessary steps to prevent future...
Lake Charles residents asked to conserve water until further notice
Audit: Imperial Calcasieu failed to collect overdue payments
Audit: Imperial Calcasieu failed to collect overdue payments