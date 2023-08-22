50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

‘Person of interest’ in New Roads killing surrenders to police

New Roads Police Chief Delaney Lee has identified a “person of interest” in the killing of a 24-year-old woman earlier this month.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - New Roads police said Tuesday night, August 22, that a “person of interest” in the killing of a 24-year-old woman earlier this month surrendered to authorities.

The victim, Shaniqua Smith, 24, was found in a yard in the 1400 block of Olinde Street, near Parent Street, on Monday, August 14. She had been shot and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

While she has not been charged in Smith’s death, New Roads Police Chief Delaney Lee said a woman identified as Marian “Mae” Williams, 27, is a “person of interest” in the killing.

Williams and the victim were in a relationship that ended “in recent weeks,” the chief said. An arrest warrant was issued for Williams on a charge of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image for allegedly “sharing nude photos of the victim on social media,” Chief Lee said.

RELATED
Woman shot, killed in New Roads

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Additional law enforcement to be present at Calcasieu schools following threats
Teen arrested at LaGrange High in connection with school threats

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: More record-breaking heat likely for the next few days
Wildfire ignites south of Oakdale on Highway 165
Wildfire ignites south of Oakdale on Highway 165
DOTD hosts meeting with LA legislature about I-10 bridge plans
DOTD hosts meeting with LA. Legislatures
Even those who use sprinklers regularly would not expect such high water bills.
Some huge water bills blamed on meter readers’ mistakes