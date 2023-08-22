McNeese faculty honored with Emeritus status

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University honored seven faculty members with Emeritus status for their service to students, the university and the community.

Emeritus titles are awarded to retired faculty and administrators in recognition of distinguished academic careers and professional contributions, and to those who have served significant portions of their careers at McNeese.

The 2023 Emeritus status recipients were awarded at a recent reception during McNeese Week.

Those receiving the Emeritus status were:

Dr. Dan Denson, health and human performance, Burton College of Education

Dr. Linda Brannon, psychology, College of Nursing and Health Professions

Dr. Amy Bufford, nursing, College of Nursing and Health Professions

Dr. Juliana Hinton, biology, College of Science, Engineering and Mathematics

Dr. Mark Wygoda, biology, College of Science, Engineering and Mathematics

Robert Earl Turner, vice president for business affairs

Richard Reid, vice president for university advancement

Each awardee is standing with McNeese President Dr. Daryl Burckle. Dan Denson is not pictured. (McNeese State University)

