McNeese faculty honored with Emeritus status

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University honored seven faculty members with Emeritus status for their service to students, the university and the community.

Emeritus titles are awarded to retired faculty and administrators in recognition of distinguished academic careers and professional contributions, and to those who have served significant portions of their careers at McNeese.

The 2023 Emeritus status recipients were awarded at a recent reception during McNeese Week.

Those receiving the Emeritus status were:

  • Dr. Dan Denson, health and human performance, Burton College of Education
  • Dr. Linda Brannon, psychology, College of Nursing and Health Professions
  • Dr. Amy Bufford, nursing, College of Nursing and Health Professions
  • Dr. Juliana Hinton, biology, College of Science, Engineering and Mathematics
  • Dr. Mark Wygoda, biology, College of Science, Engineering and Mathematics
  • Robert Earl Turner, vice president for business affairs
  • Richard Reid, vice president for university advancement
Each awardee is standing with McNeese President Dr. Daryl Burckle. Dan Denson is not pictured.
Each awardee is standing with McNeese President Dr. Daryl Burckle. Dan Denson is not pictured.(McNeese State University)

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Fire officials: Stop throwing cigarettes out of cars
