Man arrested after trespassing, chasing tractor

ELTON, La. (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office arrested an individual after responding to a call about a suspicious person chasing around a tractor on foot in a field.

On August 21, deputies were dispatched to the area of Elton Drive near Tupper Road and Bucklin, near Elton. A reserve deputy also responded and detained the individual.

The property owner advised deputies that the individual was not allowed to be on the property and was in danger as he chased a tractor around the field.

The individiual, a 35-year-old man from St. Martinville, was also in possession of fentanyl, and he was arrested and booked into the parish jail for criminal trespassing and possession of the fentanyl.

