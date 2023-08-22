50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Maintenance worker stung nearly 2,000 times at golf course; on life support

A maintenance worker in Arizona is on life support after he was stung nearly 2,000 times at a...
A maintenance worker in Arizona is on life support after he was stung nearly 2,000 times at a golf course.(JimmyLung via Canva)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A man is fighting for his life in Arizona after being stung thousands of times by bees while working at a golf course.

KPHO reports that a maintenance worker was stung an estimated 2,000 times while at a Sun City West golf course over the weekend.

According to the Arizona Fire Medical Authority, arriving firefighters found the man, in his 50s, covered with bees after they were called to the Pebblebrook Golf Course.

“We thought it was grass clippings on his face but as we got closer, we realized those were actually bees,” a rescuer wrote in an incident report.

Firefighters deployed a hose line with foam to subdue the bees.

Authorities then rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he remained intubated on Monday.

Rescuers did not immediately release what brought on the bee attack.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Additional law enforcement to be present at Calcasieu schools following threats
Teen arrested at LaGrange High in connection with school threats

Latest News

FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources...
2 more people indicted with Trump in Georgia election probe want the case heard in federal court
DAF explains their new way of monitoring wildfires
A recall petition has been filed against Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine.
Another petition filed to recall Elton mayor
Beauregard Parish wildfire
Wildfire blocks La. 110 near Singer