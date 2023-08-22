50/50 Thursdays
Large woods fire currently burning in Moss Bluff

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.(MGN)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - A large woods fire is currently burning in Moss Bluff.

The fire, burning near Southern Drive and Joe Miller Road, started around 2 p.m., according to Dick Gremillion, head of Calcasieu’s Head of Emergency Preparedness.

Gremillion said a combination of high temperatures and wind are contributing to the fire.

Multiple agencies have been called out.

