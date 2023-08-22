Lake Charles residents asked to conserve water until further notice

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles officials are asking residents to conserve water amid dry conditions.

The latest drought monitor map shows a large portion of Calcasieu Parish and all of Cameron Parish at “D-3 intensity” or extreme drought.

It’s causing local and even state officials to make necessary steps to prevent future emergencies.

“We’ve determined that about 40% of the water that we are producing, that we’re filtering, that we are putting out in the system are being used for watering gardens or for grass,” utilities director for the City of Lake Charles Kevin Heise said.

That’s why Lake Charles officials are asking residents to conserve water. While waiting to water your lawn or even wash your car seems like an inconvenience, it’s meant to prevent low water pressure.

“Right now, we are not having a problem with our fire water, but we want to ensure that we’ve got all of our stores full and ready in the event that there is a fire that our fire teams can hook up to a hydrant they have adequate volume and adequate pressure,” Heise said.

“If we can’t get the amount of water, then property would be at a greater loss than it would normally be at,” Assistant Fire Chief Travis DeLano said.

It’s a strain on the water system, but DeLano explained it’s a strain on firefighters as well.

“Imagine putting on the gear we have to wear and go into a burning building,” DeLano said. “It takes a big toll on our guys.”

City officials said the hot conditions are hard on employees who work in those conditions, including the city’s first responders. 7NEWS is told construction projects that involve the use of water around the city have even been put on hold for the time being.

Some simple ways to assist in conserving water are:

No automatic irrigation should be used between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Irrigation should be limited to every other day and no more than 10 minutes per station.

Watering outdoor landscapes in a manner that causes runoff onto an adjoining sidewalk, driveway, alley, or gutter should be avoided.

Washing a vehicle (including cars, trucks, boats, trailers, and recreational vehicles) should only be done with the use of a hand-held bucket or hose equipped with an automatic shut-off nozzle.

Ensure that any water fountains or decorative features use a water recirculation system.

Avoid washing down hard or paved surfaces, including but not limited to sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking areas, tennis courts, patios, alleys, etc.

Avoid watering non-functional grass on commercial properties.

Minimize loads of laundry and only run dishwashers once they are full.

